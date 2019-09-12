Govt to infuse Rs 10 cr to revamp sanitation in Pattamundai Municipality

Bhubaneswar: A master plan has been prepared to revamp the sanitation mechanism in Pattamundai Municipality in Kendrapara district with an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

As part of the sanitation project, the Gobari Drainage cut will be restored by the Marshaghai Drainage division of Pattamundai Municipality, informed Pratap Jena, Minister, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, and Housing & Urban Development.

Chairing a review meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on the overall development of Pattamundai Municipality, Minister Jena said that the main drainage stretch between the bridge at Pattamundai market and Baktarpur will be constructed by the Kendrapara Works division and the connecting drains of 20 wards will be constructed by Pattamundai Municipality.

Jena informed that it has been decided in the meeting to sanction Rs 1.5 crore under the Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (OUIDF) for restoration and beautification of the historical Kacheri pond. Similarly, Rs 3 crore will be spent for the construction of a multi-storey Market Complex at the Yagna Ground, Rs 1.5 crore for a Smart Park and Rs 75 lakhs for a Smart Crematorium at Pattamundai.

In the meeting, Minister Jena further directed the officials concerned to prepare the Detailed Project Planning (DPR) for construction of the new Municipality building, renovation of the Parade Ground, construction of ring road around Pattamundai Market, LED Steet Lighting and concrete roads in 20 wards under the Municipality area.

It was also decided in the meeting to complete the Alava Water Treatment project by September 30 and inauguration of the same by Minister Jena on the first week of October.

Present among others in the review meeting were Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo, Municipality Director Sangramjit Nayak, Kendrapara Additional Collector Basant Kumar Rout, Pattamundai Municipality Executive Engineer Sampad Swain, Tehsildar Sarat Giri, and Senior Engineers from the Department of Public Health, Drainage and Works.