New Delhi: The government has proposed to introduce the Copyright Amendment Rules, 2019 and sought public comments and suggestion on the draft.

“The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has now proposed to introduce the Copyright Amendment Rules, 2019 in order to ensure smooth and flawless compliance of Copyright Act in the light of technological advancement in digital era and to bring them in parity with other relevant legislations,” according to a release issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The draft rules are available on http://egazette.nic.in/WriteReadData/2019/204924.pdf for seeking comments and suggestion from all persons likely to be affected thereby upto 29th June 2019, the release said.

The copyright regime is governed by the Copyright Act, 1957 and the Copyright Rules,2013. The Copyright Rules,2013 were last amended in 2016 through the Copyright Amendment Rules, 2016.