Govt receives over 25,000 nominations for Padma Awards-2020

New Delhi: The government has received more than 25,000 nominations for the prestigious Padma Awards to be given next year, an official statement said on Friday.

The Online nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards-2020 started on 1st May, 2019. The last date for nominations/recommendations is 15th September, 2019.

The nominations or recommendations for Padma Awards are being received online only on the Padma Awards portal https://padmaawards.gov.in. Already 25,317 registrations have been made on the portal, against which 23,865 nominations/recommendations have been completed.

Padma Awards seek to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines. All persons without any distinction of race, caste, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

Sources said Central Ministries, Departments, States, UT Governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, Institutes of Excellence have been requested to make concerted efforts in identifying talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized, and make suitable nominations in their favour.

It has been requested that efforts may be made to identify talented persons especially from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and the persons doing selfless service to the society etc., who deserve to be considered for the Award.

All citizens can make nominations/recommendations including self-nomination. The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above aforesaid website, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.

Further details in this regard are available under the heading ‘Awards and Medals’ on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs (www.mha.gov.in). The statutes and rules relating to these Awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx