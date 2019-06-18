Govt orders compulsory retirement of 15 customs, excise officers

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday compulsorily retired 15 officials of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs with immediate effect on charges of corruption.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (j) of Rule 56 of the Fundamental Rules, the President of India has retired 15 officers of Indian Revenue Service (IRS)(C&CE) in public interest with immediate effect on completing 50 years of age,” a statement said.
“These Officers are of the rank of Principal Commissioner, Commissioner, Addl. Commissioner, Dy. Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner,” the statement by the Ministry of Finance said.
“All these 15 Officers will be paid a sum equivalent to the pay and allowances for a period of three months calculated at the same rate at reach they are supposed to be withdrawing then (Pay & Allowances) immediately before their retirement,” it added.
A separate Order in each case to that effect has been issued today by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.
The details of these Officers are as follows:
- Anup Kumar Srivastava, IRS (C&CE 1984 Batch), presently posted as Principal ADG, Delhi Zonal Unit at DG(Audit), New Delhi.
- Atul Dikshit, Commissioner, IRS (C&CE 1988 Batch), presently under suspension.
- Sansar Chand, Commissioner, IRS (C&CE, 1986 Batch), presently posted as Commissioner(AR), CESTAT, Kolkata.
- Gaddala Sree Harsha, Commissioner, IRS (C&CE:1990 Batch), presently posted as Commissioner, DGPM, Chennai.
- Vinay Brij Singh, Commissioner, IRS (C&CE:1995 Batch), presently under suspension.
- Ashok Ratilal Mahida, Additional Commissioner, IRS (C&CE:1990 Batch), presently posted at DG (Systems), Kolkata.
- Virendra Kuma Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, IRS (C&CE:1990 Batch), posted at Nagpur GST Zone.
- Amresh Jain, Deputy Commissioner (IRS:C&CE:1992 Batch), posted in Delhi GST Zone.
- Nalin Kumar, Joint Commissioner, IRS(C&CE:2005Batch), presently under suspension.
- Surendra Singh Pabana, Assistant Commissioner, IRS (C&CE:2014 Batch), presently under suspension.
- Surendra Singh Bisht, IRS (C&CE:2014 Batch), presently posted as Assistant Commissioner at Bhubaneshwar GST Zone.
- Vinod Kumar Sanga, Assistant Commissioner, IRS (C&CE:2014 Batch), presently posted in Mumbai Customs Zone-III.
- Raju Sekar, Additional Commissioner, IRS (C&CE:1992 Batch), presently posted in Vizag GST Zone.
- Ashok Kumar Aswal, Deputy Commissioner, IRS(C&CE:2003 Batch), presently posted in Directorate of Logistics, New Delhi.
- Mohd Altaf, IRS (C&CE:2009 Batch), presently posted as Assistant Commissioner (AR), Allahabad.