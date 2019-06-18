Govt orders compulsory retirement of 15 customs, excise officers

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday compulsorily retired 15 officials of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs with immediate effect on charges of corruption.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (j) of Rule 56 of the Fundamental Rules, the President of India has retired 15 officers of Indian Revenue Service (IRS)(C&CE) in public interest with immediate effect on completing 50 years of age,” a statement said.

“These Officers are of the rank of Principal Commissioner, Commissioner, Addl. Commissioner, Dy. Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner,” the statement by the Ministry of Finance said.

“All these 15 Officers will be paid a sum equivalent to the pay and allowances for a period of three months calculated at the same rate at reach they are supposed to be withdrawing then (Pay & Allowances) immediately before their retirement,” it added.

A separate Order in each case to that effect has been issued today by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

The details of these Officers are as follows: