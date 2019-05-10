Govt offices in 5 Odisha dists to remain functional on May 11 & 12

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday directed all government offices in five Cyclone Fani-hit districts to remain functional on May 11 and12 to facilitate relief and restoration works.

As per the directives issued by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, all government offices in Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts will operate on May 11 and 12 (Second Saturday and Sunday) for relief and restoration work.

Although the relief facilities are gradually being restored in the FANI-hit districts of Odisha, the state needs more restoration work following which the Chief Minister decided to keep all government offices open in the affected district even in the holidays.