Govt officers should remember they are public servants: AP Padhi

Bhubaneswar: The government officers should always remember that they are public servants, said outgoing Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.

In his farewell address to general administration and public grievance department today, Padhi said, “The Government officers should always remember that they are public servants. This should be reflected in their work and behaviour.”

Padhi added that Governments servant should dedicatedly deliver legitimate service to the people. “You are the custodian of the public faith. You have to nurture and flourish it,” Padhi added.

Presiding over the farewell meeting held in State Secretariat today evening, Finance department Principal Secretary Ashok Kumar Meena said, “Chief Secretary Padhi is a shining model of dedicated Service, Justice, Fairness and Humility. I have learnt these qualities from him while working with him.”