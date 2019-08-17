Govt officers should remember they are public servants: AP Padhi

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
AP Padhi
12

Bhubaneswar: The government officers should always remember that they are public servants, said outgoing Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.

In his farewell address to general administration and public grievance department today, Padhi said, “The Government officers should always remember that they are public servants. This should be reflected in their work and behaviour.”

Related Posts

Smile Torch brings focus on children born with clefts in…

Odisha’s first Food Bank inaugurated In Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar students retrace Emperor Kharavela’s…

Padhi added that Governments servant should dedicatedly deliver legitimate service to the people. “You are the custodian of the public faith. You have to nurture and flourish it,” Padhi added.

Presiding over the farewell meeting held in State Secretariat today evening, Finance department Principal Secretary Ashok Kumar Meena said, “Chief Secretary Padhi is a shining model of dedicated Service, Justice, Fairness and Humility. I have learnt these qualities from him while working with him.”

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Smile Torch brings focus on children born with clefts in…

Odisha’s first Food Bank inaugurated In Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar students retrace Emperor Kharavela’s…

1 of 781