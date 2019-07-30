Govt likely to hold polls in J&K in October: Sources

New Delhi/Srinagar: The government may be planning to hold Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir as early as in October, highly placed sources said.

According to the sources the deployment of additional forces to Jammu and Kashmir was also taken in view of intelligence inputs that Pakistan-based terrorist groups are plotting to launch major attacks in the Valley.

BJP sources said national working president JP Nadda is also likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir next week to take stock of the situation.

Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President’s Rule, which was extended for one more term of six months starting July 3.

The BJP-PDP coalition government had collapsed last year after the former decided to withdraw its support. The Assembly was dissolved subsequently and Governor’s Rule imposed for six months.