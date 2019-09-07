Govt launches Online Registration of Clinics in Odisha

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
clinic
Representational Image
9

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today launched ‘Online Clinical Establishment Management System’ (CEMSO) for simplifying the procedure and quick registration of clinical establishments in the state.

According to a press release issued by the Health & Family Welfare department, applicants seeking registration of new clinical establishments or renewal of registration can now apply online through CEMSO.

Related Posts

Amicus curiae gives clean chit to govt over Puri eviction

CUO conducts seminar on ‘water conservation and watershed…

38 arrested for drunken driving across Odisha

Both registration and renewal certificates can be downloaded by the applicants through the internet from computers sitting in their homes. Till date around 1,800 clinical establishments are registered in the State under the Clinical Establishment Act 1990.

Collectors have been vested with powers to register such units in their respective districts, the release stated. Clinical establishments without Intensive Care Units (ICUs) having less than 30 beds capacity, below three-storied building less than 12 metres in height can apply for registration using an affidavit, the release added. 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Amicus curiae gives clean chit to govt over Puri eviction

CUO conducts seminar on ‘water conservation and watershed…

38 arrested for drunken driving across Odisha

1 of 5,235