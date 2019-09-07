Govt launches Online Registration of Clinics in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today launched ‘Online Clinical Establishment Management System’ (CEMSO) for simplifying the procedure and quick registration of clinical establishments in the state.

According to a press release issued by the Health & Family Welfare department, applicants seeking registration of new clinical establishments or renewal of registration can now apply online through CEMSO.

Both registration and renewal certificates can be downloaded by the applicants through the internet from computers sitting in their homes. Till date around 1,800 clinical establishments are registered in the State under the Clinical Establishment Act 1990.

Collectors have been vested with powers to register such units in their respective districts, the release stated. Clinical establishments without Intensive Care Units (ICUs) having less than 30 beds capacity, below three-storied building less than 12 metres in height can apply for registration using an affidavit, the release added.