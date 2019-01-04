Govt launches digital Swachh Survekshan 2019

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday officially kicked off the Swachh Survekshan 2019, the fourth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of Urban India.

This year, the survey will be conducted across 4,237 towns and cities between January 4 and 28. The completely digital and paperless survey will be completed in a record time of 28 days.

As a prelude to encouraging cities to improve urban sanitation, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had conducted ‘Swachh Survekshan-2016’ survey for ranking 73 cities in January 2016.

This was followed by ‘Swachh Survekshan-2017’ conducted in January-February 2017 where 434 cities were ranked. The third round of survey ‘Swachh Survekshan-2018’ was a quantum leap of scale – conducted across 4,203 cities, in a record time of 66 days, and became the largest ever sanitation survey in the world, impacting around 40 crore people.

On the occasion, Puri elaborated that the objective of the Swachh Survekshan, which is conducted by an independent third party, is to encourage large-scale citizen participation, ensure sustainability of initiatives taken towards garbage free and open defecation free cities.

Additionally, the survey also intends to foster a spirit of healthy competition among towns and cities to improve their service delivery to citizens, towards creating cleaner cities, he added.

Puri also mentioned the progress of cities in SBM ODF+ and SBM ODF++. While the focus of SBM ODF+ protocol is on sustaining toilet usage by ensuring their functionality, cleanliness and maintenance, the SBM ODF++ protocol focuses on achieving sanitation sustainability by addressing complete sanitation value chain, including safe and complete fecal sludge management.

As on date, 7 cities (Indore, Ujjain, Khargone, Shahganj, Rajnandgaon, Ambikapur and Bhilai) have been certified ODF++ and 35 cities certified ODF+.