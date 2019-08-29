Govt launches Civil Aviation Jobs Portal

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday launched an Aviation Jobs Portal for Aspirants and prospective Employers here.

The portal aims to provide a common platform for job seekers to register their job interests across various civil aviation sub-sectors. Prospective Employers, who have completed their KYC under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs MCA-21 database would be eligible to register themselves on the portal.

Elaborating on the portal, the Minister said that, “Aviation Jobs portal is a unique initiative to harness the growth potential of the aviation sector to contribute to employment and re-employment in skilled aviation jobs in India. Both Candidates and Employers would be able to access a wider choice. Candidates will be able to seek job opportunities matching their profiles. Employers will be able to shortlist those suitable to serve their HR requirements as per their company policy through an online medium.”

Speaking at the launch, Secretary, Civil Aviation said “Through this portal, the Ministry is facilitating the job aspirant and employer to reach out to each other through a readily accessible medium. Care has been taken to safeguard candidates from fake companies. Companies would carry out their due diligence on the credentials and experience of job aspirants as per their established procedures. The public and private sector companies from Airlines/ Airports/ Cargo/Ground Handling/ MRO/ Aviation Training and other sub-sectors are encouraged to use this facility and employ maximum possible candidates registering on this portal.”

The portal can be accessed at the following link: http://aviationjobs.co.in/available on the website of the Ministry. Aviation Jobs makes no recommendations regarding employers. Job seekers and employers are encouraged to perform their verifications when applying for or accepting employment offers.