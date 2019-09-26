Govt issues notification for land acquisition near Srimandir

Puri: The Odisha Government on Wednesday issued a notification for acquisition of land close to Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Revenue department issued the notification for acquisition of land within 75 metres area from the boundary wall of Puri Jagannath Temple.

Reportedly, 12.5445 acre of private land and 2.6465 acres of government land at Baselisahi, Manikarnika Sahi, Kalikadevi Sahi, Dolamandap Sahi, and Chudanga Sahi.

The administration will acquire altogether 15.191-acre land for beautification as well as security enhancement projects.

As per reports, the maximum land of three acres will be acquired by the government from Chudangasahi mouza.

Besides, the land will be acquired under Section-4 of Resettlement and Rehabilitation Policy.

According to the notification, a social impact assessment (SIA) survey would be conducted for the land acquisition as per Section 4 of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Meanwhile, government officials will hold discussions with the families whose houses or landed properties come within the 75-metre radius of Srimandir.

Notably, the administration has been carrying out an eviction drive within the 75-metre radius from the temple.