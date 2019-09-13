Govt imposes USD 850/tonne Minimum Export Price on onion

New Delhi: In order to bring down spiralling domestic prices of onions, the government on Friday imposed a Minimum Export Price (MEP) of USD 850 per tonne.

The Union Government has decided that the export of all varieties of onions ( as described under Chapter 7 of Schedule 2 of ITC (HS)) shall be permitted only on Letter of Credit (LC) subject to minimum export price (MEP) of US $ 850 F.O.B. per Metric Ton until further orders.

A Notification to this effect has been issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industries, Government of India dated 13th September, 2019.