Govt focuses on improving enrolment status in Technical Education

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday said the Skill Development & Technical Education Department is taking all sincere steps to promote quality technical education in Government ITIs/Polytechnics and Engineering Colleges.

“Availability of experienced faculty, high-end infrastructure, variety of scholarships and financial benefits for different categories of students, industry-ready curriculum, state-of-the-art, labs workshops, hostel facilities for boys & girls and good placement opportunities makes the technical education aspirational for students in Government Institutions,” said an official release.

“Special facilities have been provided to encourage girl students to prosecute their studies in Government technical institutions, the statement read.

A special scheme named “Sudakhya” has been implemented in Government ITIs for girl students which provides for total financial support for ITI education, it added.

Moreover, financial assistance for post-training placement and Apprenticeship Training, both inside and outside the State, is also admissible to such girls under the scheme. Apart from that, the students of ITIs are being provided with uniforms and shoes free of cost.

At present Second Phase ITI admission is going on in all Government institutions and till date, 6,307 seats are lying vacant. To fill up the vacancies the Spot Round Admission at institution level will start from 13th August 2019 and it will continue till 3011′ August 2019.

In respect of Government Polytechnics, 3,232 seats are lying vacant and Spot Round Admission to fill up the vacancies will be taken up on and 15u August 2019. In respect of Government Engineering Colleges, 420 seats are lying vacant and to fill up these seats, Spot Round Admission is scheduled to be held between 10″k’ August and 15th August 2019.

Students desirous of pursuing technical education through ITIs / Polytechnics / Engineering Colleges may avail of the opportunities of Spot Round Admission in Government Technical Institutions as per the dateline fixed for the purpose.