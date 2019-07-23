Govt extends date for filing of Income Tax Returns

New Delhi: In a major relief for taxpayers, the government on Tuesday extended the due date for filing Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2019-20 to August 31.

“The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2019-20 is 31.07.2019 for certain categories of taxpayers,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

“Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT) extends the ‘due date’ for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July, 2019 to 31st August, 2019 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers,” the statement added.