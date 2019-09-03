Govt employee drowns in Tampara lake in Ganjam

By pragativadinewsservice
Govt employee drowns
Ganjam: In an unfortunate incident, a government employee drowned while taking bath in Tampara lake under Chatrapur police limits of Ganjam district today.

The deceased has been identified as Chinmay Kumar Sahoo (34) of Gandhinagar Sahi in Berhampur.

According to sources, Sahoo along with his friends was taking bath in the lake this morning. While bathing, he ventured deep into the water and drowned. Sahoo’s friends sought the help of the locals who jumped into the lake to rescue him but failed.

On being informed, Chatrapur police and fire service personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation to trace Sahoo. Later, his lifeless body was retrieved from the lake.

The police have registered an unnatural death case in this regard and the deceased’s body was sent to Chatrapur CHC for post-mortem.

