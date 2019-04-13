Govt denies link between tax relief to Anil Ambani’s firm and Rafale deal

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Saturday said that any connections drawn between the tax exemption to a private company and the Rafale aircraft deal is totally inaccurate.

The statement came after a leading French newspaper claimed that the Anil Ambani Group was given tax relief in France at the time of NDA Rafale negotiations.

The defence ministry stated, “We have seen reports drawing conjectural connection between tax exemption to a private company and procurement of Rafale fighter jets by Government of India.”

“Neither the period of the tax concession nor the subject matter of the concession relate even remotely to the Rafale procurement concluded during the tenure of the present Government,” the statement added.

“Any connections drawn between the tax issue and the Rafale matter is totally inaccurate, tendentious and is a mischievous attempt to disinform,” it further said.

According to the French newspaper reports, the French government had waived off 143.7 million euros in taxes in favour of Anil Ambani’s France-based telecom company called “Reliance Atlantic Flag France”.

The tax was waived off just months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation.