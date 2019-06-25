Govt considering hike in pension, age limits under Atal Pension Yojana

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Atal Pension Yojana
38

New Delhi: The government is considering to increase the limit of pension and age under Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a Parliament Question in Rajya Sabha today, Sitharaman said the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has submitted a proposal to increase the limit of pension and age under APY. The same is under examination in consultation with PFRDA, she added

Atal Pension Yojana(APY) is open to all citizens of India between 18-40 years of age. Accordingly, Mudra beneficiaries, Self Help Group (SHG) members and Anganwadi workers who are citizen of India and fall between 18-40 years of age are eligible to join APY.

There were 184,179 beneficiaries under APY in Odisha in 2016- 2017 while the number decreased to  1,53,800 in 2017- 2018. The number of beneficiaries was 155,863 in 2018-2019.

