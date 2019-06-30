Govt committed to preserve country’s cinematic heritage: Javadekar

Mumbai: The Government is committed towards implementation of the National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM) in a time-bound manner, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

During his visit to the National Film Archive of India today, the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister termed the NFHM an important initiative of the I&B Ministry to preserve and conserve the country’s cinematic heritage.

Javadekar reviewed the ministry’s prestigious project of ‘National Film Heritage Mission’, and various activities undertaken under this project.

“Film condition assessment work of nearly 1.32 lakh film reels has been completed and the preventive conservation work is underway. The work on digitization of film reels will commence soon,” said Javadekar

“The Government is setting up new preservation facilities (vaults) at 3 acres of land. Also, NFAI will have a dedicated children film club, benefiting children of different age groups,” he added.

While mentioning about the restoration of Jaykar Bungalow, Javadekar said, “The restored Jaykar bungalow will have a new digital library and personal viewing space for film researchers”.

On the sidelines of the review meeting, Javadekar also met with film federation personalities and addressed their requests.

The broader objectives under NFHM are to undertake film condition assessment and preventive conservation of around 150,000 film reels, Digitization of around 3500 films, picture & sound restoration of around 2000 landmark films of Indian cinema, construction of preservation and conservation facilities (vaults), training and workshops and creating a comprehensive Web-based End to End IT solution.