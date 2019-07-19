Govt appoints key functionaries in 7 ministries, orgs

New Delhi: The Central government today appointed key functionaries in seven ministries and organisations, including the newly-created Jal Shakti Ministry.

The appointments have been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, an official order said.

Rajesh Verma, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, has been appointed as additional secretary in the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers’ Welfare.

Bharat Lal, a 1988-batch IFS officer, has been appointed as additional secretary in the Jal Shakti Ministry’s Drinking Water and Sanitation department. He is at present additional secretary to the President.

The government has appointed Amita Prasad, a 1985-batch IAS officer as chairperson of the Inland Waterways Authority of India in the Ministry of Shipping.

Jyoti Arora, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch has been appointed as additional secretary and financial advisor in the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry.

1988 batch IAS officer Indevar Pandey has been appointed as additional secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.