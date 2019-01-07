Government weakening HAL, alleges Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the government is weakening HAL to benefit Anil Ambani.

Gandhi stepped up his attack on the Modi government over the Rafale deal and said it has destroyed India’s strategic capability to benefit businessman Ambani.

Gandhi was speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Monday in this connection.

In the meantime, the government as well as the business tycoon Amban have rejected the allegations. Gandhi asserted that the Congress will protect the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

He said the party is not going to allow Rs 30,000 crore of people’s money to be taken away by the businessman as he is the crony of prime minister.