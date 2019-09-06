Government to honour Lata Mangeshkar with ‘Daughter of the Nation’ title

Mumbai: The BJP government has planned to honour legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar with the ‘Daughter Of The Nation title on her 90th birthday.

According to sources, appreciating Mangeshkar’s contribution to Indian film music over seven decades the government has decided to pay her a tribute on her 90th birth anniversary on September 28.

“Modiji is a very big fan of Lataji’s voice. She represents the collective voice of the Indian nation. Honouring her is to honour the daughter of the nation and that’s what we will officially designate her on her 90th birthday,” an informed source from the government said.

