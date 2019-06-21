Government approves pension scheme for farmers

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government has approved a pension scheme for all small and marginal farmers (SMF).

The Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday that the new scheme will provide social security pension of Rs 3,000 per month to farmers above the age of 60 years.

Tomar said the government has approved a pension scheme for all small and marginal farmers (SMF) subject to certain exclusion clauses.

The Agriculture minister said in a written reply:“The scheme provides for payment of a minimum fixed pension of Rs 3,000 per month to eligible farmers on attaining the age of 60 years. It is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme, with entry age of 18 to 40 years. The beneficiary can opt to become member of the Scheme by subscribing to a Pension Fund, managed by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)”.

The minister said the beneficiary is required to contribute Rs 100 per month in the pension fund at median entry age of 29 years with matching contribution of Rs 100 by the Central Government.

Tomar said an amount of Rs 10,774.50 crore is expected for implementation of the scheme up to the Financial Year 2021-22.