Gourahari Das, Bipin Nayak to Receive Koraput Literary Awards 2019

Bhubaneswar: Eminent storyteller Dr Gourahari Das and celebrated poet Sri Bipin Nayak will receive the Koraput Sahitya Samman 2019 (Koraput Literary Award 2019) at the two-day national event, the 2nd Koraput Literary Festival (KLF-Odisha) organised by leading media and publishing house Odia Media Private Limited.

The awards will be bestowed upon the ace authors as the festival kicks off on 20th October 2019 at Tribal Museum, Koraput. The award comprises a cash prize of 21,000 INR each with a citation, a memento and a Geeta Gobinda Khandua.

Odia Media director and noted author Subhransu Panda announced the awards today. He said, “the second edition of Koraput Literary Festival, one of the highly acclaimed national literary event in India, is going to be taking place on October 20-21, 2019. Like the first edition, the lush green scenic ambiance of Tribal Museum at Koraput is waiting to host the most-awaited literary event of Odisha. The second day of the event will take place in the lap of nature, in a beautiful coffee garden in Koraput.”

This time the festival will witness various literary and cultural events ranging from Literary Discussions, Social Debate, Poetry Recitation to Film Screening and Musical performances.

Koraput Literary Festival convenes a diverse mix of India’s greatest authors, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, and entertainers on one stage to celebrate the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue. The first edition, held in 2018, was an experimental one. It was a huge success and about 300 authors, artists, intellectuals joined that festival. They all were impressed by the beauty of Koraput valley. Authors from several parts of India, and even from other nations, have shown their interest in joining the second edition this year, added Mr Panda.

The theme of the 2nd Koraput Literary Festival is set to be “Nature and Creativity”. This second edition of Koraput Literary Festival will witness a gathering of more than 500 participants, including guests and speakers. 12 books, exclusively written by young authors below the age group of 40 and published by popular publishing house PEN IN BOOKS, will be released during the Festival.

Koraput Literary Festival 2019 will be dedicated to the great Odia author Gopinath Mohanty, who spent most of his working years in Koraput. Being a state administrative officer he was posted in Koraput in 1938 and wrote tremendous novels based on the tribal life and rituals.

There is no entry fee or passes required to join the festival. Anyone with an interest in literature can join and enjoy the festival said Mr Panda. However, people coming from faraway places can avail accommodation and food facilities with a nominal price.

Koraput, about 500 kilometers away from Bhubaneswar and 200 kilometers from Visakhapatnam, is well connected by road and train.

The Awardees

Koraput Literary Award 2019 (for Fiction) will be conferred upon Dr Gourahari Das (1960). Dr Das is a well-known author, orator, thinker, journalist and academician. A recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award, Das is known for his multi-faceted creativity in the field of Odia literature. He has an exquisite treasure trove of literary creations which include novels, short stories, vignettes, essays, plays, poetry, travelogues and translations. With a vision that transcends the normal and a value system that is nurtured by his love for both tradition and modernity, he has been able to see and comprehend the nature of conflict and complexities of a society in transition. He has more than 50 books to his credit including novels Chhayasoudhara Abasesha (1996), Nija Sange Nijara Ladhei (1999), Eithu Arambha (2005), Apananka Angyadhina (2010), Kete Rangara Jibana (2013) and short-story collections Akhada Ghara, Swapna Pain Rati Kahin, Bharatabarsha, Maati Kandhei, Maaya, Sesha Baji, Punarabrutti, Ghara,Kagajadanga, Ahalyara Bahaghara, Mathurara Manachitra, Kanta O Anyanya Galpa, Analeuta O Anyanya Galpa to name a few. Many of his books have been translated into Hindi and Englsih. “The Little Monk and Other Stories” and “Koraput and Other Stories” are two of his bestselling books in English translation.

Koraput Literary Award 2019 (for Poetry) will be conferred to Sri Bipin Nayak (1950). Sri Nayak (50) is a renowned poet, noted for his versatility and vivid imagery. Tall in stature, shy and a soft-spoken person, he was quite well-known as a poet much before the publication of his first collection of poems Padasabda (1993), which came much later, but gained wide acclaim and popularity. He is a recipient of Odisha Sahitya Akademi award for his poetry collection Swarachitra. He is known for his lyrical structure with modern outlook and the rhythm behind his words manifests his poetic years of hibernation subconsciously. His other works include Pabanara Jhoti, Naeera Naksa Band Gharar Basna and Aluara Atmalipi. Many of his poems have been translated into Hindi and English and gained much appreciation.

Dr Ajay Swain and Dr Aparna Mohanty had received the 1st ever Koraput Literary Award for Fiction and Poetry respectively during Koraput Literary Festival 2018.

Odia Media also organises a bunch of national and state-level festival throughout the year such as Bhubaneswar Literary Festival, Bhasha Festival, Odisha Media Conclave, Odisha Youth Award, Odisha Education award, PEN IN BOOKS Young Author Award and Odisha Excellence Award.