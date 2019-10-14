Gopalpur Port receives first-ever Capesize vessel

Paradip: Gopalpur Port in Ganjam district received its first-ever Capesize vessel carrying 105,000 tonnes of limestone, informed officials on Monday.

With this, Gopalpur Port now joins the list of select ports in India that can handle Capesize vessels.

Capesize ships are the largest dry cargo ships. They are very large and ultra-large cargo vessels with a capacity over 150,000 DWT. They are categorised under VLCC, ULCC, VLOC and ULOC and can be as large as 400,000 DWT or even more.

Jindal Steel and Power Limited imported 105,000 tonnes of steel grade limestone from the Middle-East in a ship owned by Essar Shipping. Gopalpur Port is undertaking an expansion program.

With the completion of the dredging of the channel to enable it to receive large ships, the port is capable of receiving modern, large-sized ships that can cater to the needs of its customers.

Currently, the port handles cargo with three berths. The port aims to increase its capacity to 55 million tonnes per annum by 2025.

Gopalpur Port, the new gateway to the east coast of India is located in the mineral-rich state of Odisha. It lies between Paradip Port in the north and Visakhapatnam Port in the south at almost equidistance from each. The hinterland of the port are the states of Odisha, Jharkhand & Chhattisgarh, thus providing access to a mix of minerals, steel, aluminum, cement and power plants.