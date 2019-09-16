Gopalpur Port completes 5km beach front nourishment

Gopalpur Port
Gopalpur: Gopalpur Port believes in eco-friendly and sustainable infrastructure development. As part of the on-going port construction project, Gopalpur Port has deposited 4 Million cubic meters of sand and other soil north of the Port nourishing a 5km beachfront stretch.

A significant portion of material recovered from the dredging of the Port basin has been deposited along the shore north of the port near Arjeepalli village.  The conventional method of disposing of dredged material is a high-seas discharge. GPL though chose to deposit it over 5 km at a considerable financial cost.

Amit Saboo, Managing Director of Gopalpur Port said, “An important aspect of our business is to ensure that our activities are environmentally and ecologically sustainable. We are committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.”

Sanjay Thorat, DGM, HSE, GPL said, “Gopalpur Port works with Berhampur University for shoreline monitoring and its related aspects.”

