Gop IIC suspended on bribery charges

Puri: Inspector-in-charge of Gop police station in Puri district, who was arrested by the vigilance sleuths for allegedly accepting illegal gratification from a person, has been suspended.

The suspension order for Soumyachit Mishra with immediate effect came after the pending drawal of Departmental Proceeding for his involvement in Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S Case No – 14 filed on May 25.

According to sources, Mishra had demanded Rs 3,000 bribe from one Siba Prasad Jena of Nairasasan village in order to settle a case. Later, the complainant filed a complaint with the Vigilance department, following which officials arrested him on Tuesday.

During the period of suspension, Mishra will remain under the disciplinary control of IG of Police of Central Range in Cuttack.