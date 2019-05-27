Gop IIC lands in Vigilance net for taking bribe

Puri: Inspector-in-charge of Gop police station in Puri was on Monday arrested by the vigilance sleuths for allegedly accepting illegal gratification from a person.

The IIC has been identified as Soumyajit Mishra.

According to sources, Mishra had demanded Rs 2,000 bribe from the complainant in order to settle a case. Later, the complainant filed a complaint with the Vigilance department.

Acting on the complaint, the vigilance officials laid a trap and caught the IIC red-handed while he was accepting the bribe from the complainant.