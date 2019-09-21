Google to introduce Odia language in Search’s Discover feature

Bhubaneswar: Google at Google for India event in New Delhi announced major change to Search in India, the most important one of them being the introduction of support for Odia language to the Discover feature of Search app in India.

While a Hindi tab on the mobile-based platform to enable users to look for information and discover content in Hindi was introduced way back in 2016, the tech giant is introducing support for seven local languages in the Discover tab.

Besides Hindi and English, seven additional Indian languages in Discover(Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam), with three more coming shortly (Oriya, Urdu, Punjabi), will be added soon.

This was announced by the company through a press release.

Search already supports nine Indian languages. Google said that it would introduce support for three new local languages to Search by the end of the year.

Notably, Google introduced support for new languages in Search but also in its BOLO app that was launched in India earlier this year. To give you some context, Google’s BOLO app is a speech-based reading app that is aimed at helping kids read and improve their comprehension skills.