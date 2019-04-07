Google Play Artist Hub to shut down on Apr 30

California: After Google+ and Inbox, the company is also shutting down its Google Play Artist Hub at the end of this month i.e on April 30.

The demise of the service arrives as Google planned to push its main music offering, YouTube Music.

Google has also announced that it will eventually replace Google Play Music with YouTube Music. Artists can sell music through YouTube partners.

In the email announcing the closure of the Artist Hub, Google addressed those artists who would like to continue working with the firm to make their music available for purchase/download. It recommended them to sign up as YouTube Artists and provided a list of YouTube partners to collaborate with after the shutdown. The recommended list of partners included companies like AWAL, Believe, CD Baby, DistroKid, Stem, and TuneCore.

Google Play Artist Hub was launched in 2012 and allowed smaller indie artists to upload and sell their music through the official Google Play store and Google Play Music service.

New signups are no longer accepted on the service and existing members will not be able to upload or edit their music as of April 30, The Verge reported.

Artists will receive their final reports and payments from the service on May 31. By July 31, these reports will also be deleted entirely.