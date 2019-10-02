Google Maps Show 57K Public Toilets In India

New Delhi: Google maps now have a list of over 57,000 public toilets in over 2,300 cities across the country, the company announced on Tuesday.

As per reports, more than 2.5 lakh users are already searching for public toilets every month across Google Search and Google Maps.

Adding public toilets to Google Maps was initially launched as a pilot in New Delhi, Bhopal, and Indore in 2016, in collaboration with the Swachh Bharat Mission and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

To access information about the location of toilets, users can now type public toilets near me’ on Google Search, Google Assistant or Google Maps and get results at their fingertips.