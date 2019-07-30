Google honours Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddi on her 133rd birth anniv

New Delhi: Google on Tuesday celebrated the 133rd birth anniversary of India’s first woman house surgeon and first woman legislator Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddi with a doodle on its homepage.

The Government of Tamil Nadu announced on Monday that government hospitals in the State will celebrate her birth anniversary as ‘Hospital Day’ every year.

The Doodle showing Dr. Reddi guiding young girls and women was created by Bangalore-based guest artist Archana Sreenivasan. The Doodle page also displays other early concepts drawn by the artist for this occasion.

Born on 30 July in 1886 in the princely state of Pudukottai of Tamil Nadu, Dr. Reddy was an eminent medical practitioner and a social reformer. She was the first woman surgeon to graduate from the Madras Medical College and the first woman legislator in British India.

She co-founded the Women’s Indian Association in 1918, and as the first woman member (and vice president) of the Madras Legislative Council — making her the first woman legislator in India — she helped raise the minimum age for marriage for girls and pushed the Council to pass the Immoral Traffic Control Act, and the Devadasi system abolishment Bill.

Besides, she was also the first Chairperson of the State Social Welfare Advisory Board and the first woman Deputy President of the Legislative Council.