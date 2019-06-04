Google honours 50 yrs of LGBTQ pride celebration

New Delhi: Google on Tuesday honoured 50 years of pride celebrations with a doodle illustrating five decades of Pride history, starting from 1969.

Pride parades are events celebrating the social acceptance and achievements of the LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer+) community.

Many pride parades across the world take place in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, which has become a pivotal moment in LGBTQ social movements.

Fifty years ago this month, New York police launched an early morning raid on a small Greenwich Village bar popular with members of the gay community, sparking the Stonewall riots and ushering in the modern battle for LGBT rights in the US.

The doodle created by Doodler Nate Swinehart celebrates, honours and showcases the celebration and liberation of the entire LGBTQ+ community as well as how Pride History shaped his own journey.

The Google Doodle, as told by doodler Nate Swinehart, showcases early pride activism, “on Christopher Street in New York City, to the worldwide celebrations of today”.