Google for India: Google pay for business, spot platform, tokenised cards and more announced

New Delhi: Google has announced a slew of updates for Assistant, Pay as well as Lens at its Google for India 2019 event at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi where select media and partners were invited to witness Google’s event first hand.

Google at its ‘Google For India’ event announced ‘Google Research India’. The Bengaluru-based centre will focus on advance fundamental computer science research in the country. It will also aim to apply research to solve problems and help build an AI community in India.

Earlier, Google revealed that it has connected 4,000 venues under its Google Station platform. The company also partnered with BSNL to offer connectivity in villages across Gujarat, Bihar, and Maharashtra. Google also said that 1,200 YouTube creators with over 1 million subscribers were using its services.

Among the most prominent features of Google Assistant are language decoupling and Vodafone-Idea phone line. Thanks to language decoupling, a user will be able to simply change their Assistant language to Hindi, while their phone settings remain in English.

Vodafone-Idea phone line is aimed at people with poor internet connections and 2G feature phone. Using this, one can call and connect with the Google Assistant to ask questions and get information.

Google made several announcements in its Google For India conference. Google Pay for Business was revealed along with other features coming to Google Pay including

The Spot Platform, Jobs, tokenised cards and more. Google Lens was given an update to support translation on-the-fly. Phone Line with Assistant will allow users to make search queries by dialling into a number, free of charge.

Google announces new Jobs feature inside Google

The new section will allow potential employees to search for entry-level jobs within Google Pay. Interested users can add their job preference and then search for the relevant ones. Google is working with several local companies. It’s starting off in the Delhi-NCR region and will be expanding to other locations soon.

The Spot Platform for Google Pay announced

Merchants and business owners can create curated experiences to display their services and products. This will enable them not to depend on websites or apps to showcase their products. It also has Spot Codes that will make it easier to open these custom experience pages and buy the products.

Google Pay for Business announced

Merchants can download the app from the Play Store. They will have to verify themselves first to be registered on the service.

Tokenised cards coming to India

Google is bringing tokenised cards to India that will make payments easier for offline as well as online transactions. It will start rolling out in the next week.

Phone Line with Google Assistant

Users without internet data can dial into Phone Line with Google Assistant in collaboration of Vodafone-Idea, free of charge, to use the services of Assistant. If you don’t have an internet connection, you can dial into 000 800 9191 000 to ask any query to Google Assistant.