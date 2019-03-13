Google Drive gets a new look on iOS , Android platforms

New Delhi: Google has refreshed its Google Drive, the file-storage application for iOS and Android that aims to make ease-of-use on smartphones. Search engine giant has said that its Drive will get a new material redesign.

In its blog, Google has written, “Google Drive is getting a new look and feel on iOS and Android, making it easier to communicate and collaborate across files in Drive on mobile devices.”

The new look will come with improvements like new home tab and bottom navigation, expanded search bar, my drive, team drives and computers in files view.

The new home tab and bottom navigation will surface the files that are most important to you. On expanded search bar, team drives will be displayed as a tab next to My Drive in the Files view.

With new account switching experience, users can switch accounts moving from the left navigation menu to an icon in the top right.

The revised actions menu, attached to every file and folder, emphasises the most frequently used actions at the top, Google added to its blog.