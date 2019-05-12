Google Doodle marks the beginning of Lok Sabha Phase 6 election

New Delhi: Google has made one of their signature doodles with an inked finger to mark the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in India on Sunday.

Besides, on clicking on the doodle, the search takes you to a “How to vote” page that elaborates the voting process for the Indian general elections.

The doodle also helps voters find information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and Electronic Voting Machines. The search also links each page to the official election commission website for further details.

The election is spread over seven phases in total, with the first five phases of voting held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29 and May 6.

Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Election will see seven states– Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Delhi– going to polls today The fate of 979 candidates contesting for 59 seats is hanging in the balance.