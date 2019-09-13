Google Doodle honors Danish microbiologist Hans Christian Gram on his birth anniv

New Delhi: Google paid tribute to Danish microbiologist Hans Christian Gram on his 166th birthday through a unique doodle.

The art is beautifully designed and illustrated by Danish guest artist Mikkel Sommer. He is noted for the development of Gram stain – the first step in the preliminary identification of a bacterial organism. The Doodle art features everything from Gram’s experiment to a closer look of a microscope and bacteria samples.

Born in Copenhagen on September 13, 1853, Gram’s staining technique is used to identify and classify different types of bacteria.

According to Google, Gram travelled through Europe studying bacteriology and pharmacology after earning his M.D. from the University of Copenhagen in 1878. Gram published his findings in a scholarly journal in 1884, and the terms “Gram-positive” and “Gram-negative” came to be coined.

The Gram staining continues to be widely used across the world eight decades after his death, cementing his legacy and influence in the world of microbiology.