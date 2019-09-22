Google Doodle Celebrates Mountaineer Junko Tabei’s 80th Birthday

New Delhi: Google on Sunday celebrated the 80th birth anniversary of Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei, the first woman and 36th person to reach the summit of Mt. Everest through its unique doodle.

The doodle depicts the 4-foot-9 (144.8 centimetre) mountaineer scaling heights. The doodle depicts a graph along with seven ice-capped mountains which symbolise all the “seven summits” including the highest peaks such as Everest, Aconcagua, Denali, Kilimanjaro, Vinson, Elbrus, Puncak Jaya, on each continent that was climbed by Tabei.

Google in its notes stated that Tabei kept her passion and dream to scale new heights alive even while battling with peritoneal cancer in 2012.

Born on September 22 in 1939, Tabei was raised in Miharu, a small town in Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture. She explored the joy of climbing at the age of 10 during a class trip to Mount Nasu.

She was also the only woman to have reached the highest peaks on each continent.