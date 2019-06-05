Google doodle celebrates Elena Cornaro Piscopia’s 373rd birthday

New Delhi: Google today celebrated the 373rd birthday of distinguished Italian philosopher and theologian Elena Cornaro Piscopia through their unique doodle.

Born in Venice on June 5, 1646, Elena Cornaro Piscopia was a Venetian philosopher of noble descent. She also became the first woman in the world to earn a PhD degree at the age of 32.

She also mastered Hebrew, Spanish, French, and Arabic, while studying the harpsichord, clavichord, harp, and violin. She became an expert musician as well. Elena later studied mathematics and astronomy, but her greatest interest was in philosophy and theology.

Elena Cornaro Piscopia enrolled at the University of Padua in 1672 after becoming the president of the Venetian society Accademia dei Pacifici.

After she enrolled in university, she applied for a Doctorate of Theology but was rejected.

Elena Cornaro Piscopia later applied for a Doctorate of Philosophy after a lot of struggle.

Elena, who spoke in Latin, explained difficult passages of Aristotle’s writings with ease impressing the committee and receiving approval through viva voce rather than by secret ballot.

Following this, her talent and wisdom were recognised and a wreath of laurel was placed on her head, a gold ring on her finger, a book of philosophy in her hand, and an ermine cape upon her shoulders.

The philosopher and academic tragically died at the young age of 38 of tuberculosis on July 26, 1684.