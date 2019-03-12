Google Doodle Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of World Wide Web

New Delhi: Google is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web, also known as WWW, through a GIF doodle on its homepage today.

The GIF doodle featured an old, plugged-in computer with a rotating globe, which reminds of how things were in the early years.

On March 12, 1989, Sir Tim Berners-Lee had submitted the ‘Information Management: A proposal’ to his boss to which we today knew as WWW.

Highlighting the importance of an open web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee shared a post on WebFoundation.org website. The post read- “Today, half of the world is online. It is more urgent than ever to ensure the other half are not left behind offline, and that everyone contributes to a web that drives equality, opportunity, and creativity.”

The WWW, commonly known as the Web, is an information space where documents and other web resources are identified by Uniform Resource Locators (URLs, such as https://www.example.com/), which may be interlinked by hypertext, and are accessible via the Internet. The resources of the WWW may be accessed by users via a software application called a web browser.

WWW is different from the Internet and has nearly 2 billion websites online today.