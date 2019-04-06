Goods train catches fire near Muniguda railway station

By pragativadinewsservice
Representational Image
Rayagada: As many as four bogies of a goods train caught fire near Muniguda railway station in Rayagada district on Saturday.

According to sources, a goods-laden train was headed to Darbhanga from Visakhapatnam when its bogies carrying coal caught fire near Muniguda railway station. On being informed, the train was stopped and fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the flames.

However, the exact cause behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

