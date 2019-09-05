Goods-laden van catches fire, no casualty

Twin City
Goods-laden van catches fire
0

Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped the locals after a goods-laden van caught fire near KIMS Hospital in the city here on Thursday. No casualty has been reported in the incident.

According to sources, the incident took place this afternoon near KIMS Hospital when the driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine. However, the driver managed to alight from the vehicle unharmed.

On being informed about the matter, fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the flames.

Though the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that a short circuit might have triggered the fire, officials said.

More Stories

