Goodbye TikTok! Popular video sharing app banned in India

New Delhi: Popular video creating and sharing application TikTok is no longer available on the Play store as Google took down the Chinese application following the order of the Supreme Court.

The move came after the apex court refused to stay an earlier order of the Madras court which had directed the Centre to ban TikTok app expressing concern over spreading of pornographic materials.

Acting on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on TikTok, the Madras HC in its April 3 order had said that it was evident from media reports that pornography and inappropriate content were made available through such mobile applications.

Following the Supreme Court’s refusal to stay the ban order, the government on Tuesday asked both Google and Apple to comply with the order and take down the application. The app was still available on Apple’s platforms late on Tuesday, but was no longer available on Google’s Play store in India.

Notably, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) order will only stop future downloads of TikTok. People who already have the app downloaded in their devices will be able to continue using it on their smartphones.