Good pitches will revive test cricket: Tendulakar

Mumbai: Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday said that test cricket can be more exciting if it is played on good pitches.test championship

Tendulkar said that despite the introduction of the World Test Championship, the cricket on offer has to be interesting to keep the fans engaged.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Mumbai Half Marathon, Tendulkar said, “Test cricket is going to revive if we produce interesting tracks, but if the tracks are flat and dead, then Test cricket is going to find its challenges”.

Just by having a Championship, cricket is not going to get interesting, he added.

His remark comes a week after former India skipper Sourav Ganguly tweeted, “The Ashes series have kept test cricket alive …. upto rest of the world to raise their standards.”