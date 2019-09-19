“Good Governance leads to Development”

Bhubaneswar: “Good governance is a catalyst for a developed society and ultimately for a nation.” Conveying this message to the young citizens, a seminar on “Good Governance: Corner stone to Development”, was organised at IMS, Bhubaneswar.

The distinguished speakers were Mr. Sudarshan Das, Secretary, Human Development Foundation, Mr. Nirakar Beura, State Convenor, Panchayat Research and Action Group and Dr. Sricharan Behera, Researcher and Tribal Rights Activist.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Sudarshan Das, spoke about the 8 pillars of good governance, i.e. Consensus building, accountability, transparency, responsiveness, equity and inclusiveness, effectiveness and efficiency, rule of law and participatory democracy. “Most important part of good governance is decision making, policy making and implementation and above all participation by citizens”, he said.

He emphasized on the Importance of human development index. He also spoke about 5T’s of good governance i.e. Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time and Transformation as has been propagated by Mr. Naveen Patnaik, CM of Odisha.

Mr Nirakar Beura speaking on the occasion stressed on the concept of holistic development as the back bone of a democratic government. Dr.Sricharan Behera, an expert on tribal affairs, cited examples of simple laws followed in tribal society and the need for implementing inclusive development of tribal rights in the present scenario.

The seminar also marked the presence of Prof. Upendra Padhi, director of IMS. “Expressing problems of people in a more realistic approach will help in making their voice heard and real development will be possible”, he said.

Students interacted with the speakers in a question answer session and advanced their knowledge base. Dr. Gayatri Patnaik, Course Coordinator, MSW department, IMS presided over the seminar. Asst. Prof. Ragunath Mandal marking his presence gave the vote of thanks to the eminent speakers and ended the seminar.