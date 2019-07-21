Good days of Modi government has become evident: JP Nadda

Mumbai: The good days of Modi government has changed India in last 5 years, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda said on Sunday.

He said the country has witnessed a tremendous change in the last five years.

Nadda said : “Achhe din ayenge’ (good days will come) and ‘Desh badal raha hai’ (the country is changing) were the slogans of the BJP’s campaign in 2014. We would like to remind the people that good days have arrived and the country has already changed in the last five years”.

Addressing the state executive committee of BJP in Mumbai, Nadda highlighted the Centre’s achievements in the health sector, poverty alleviation, infrastructure, agriculture and rural development.

Crediting the Prime Minister for changing the “political culture” of the country, Nadda said that under his leadership, the party focused on the development and work at the grassroots level.