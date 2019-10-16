Gondia SI Suspended For Dereliction Of Duty

Dhenkanal: Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gondia Police station under the Dhenkanal district, Rabindra Kumar Sahoo, has been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Northern Central Range DIG of Police has ordered suspension to Sahoo.

The officer was suspended for failing to properly investigate a coal theft case registered on April 21 this year. Besides, he was also found guilty of causing delay and not conducting the investigation properly.

Notably, DIG Bhola had ordered all the police stations under his area to undertake a thorough investigation into the cases of coal theft, cannabis supply, and cattle smuggling. It was after this order that Rabindra was caught neglecting his duty.