Golfers Shubhankar & Gaganjeet To Represent India in KLM Open

New Delhi: Golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will lead India’s charge at the 2,000,000 euros KLM Open in Amsterdam from September 12.

Sharma stood against unfavourable weather conditions to finish a respectable tied 51 (T51) at the Open Championship in Portrush, Northern Ireland, in July. He is hopeful to continue his spirit in Amsterdam.

Bhullar, on the other hand, will look to bounce back from his previous disappointing outing, when he finished T127 at the Omega European Masters, which concluded in Switzerland on September 1.

The duo will be joining defending champion Wu Ashun of China and last year’s runner-up Chris Wood of England. The tournament will be broadcast live on DSPORT in India.

Originally called the Dutch Open, the tournament has been in existence for more than 100 years, but this will be the first time it has been staged at The International Club in Amsterdam.