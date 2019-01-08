Golden Globes 2019: Bohemian Rhapsody wins big

Beverly Hilton: The Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody won major film awards at the 76th annual Golden Globes 2019 held at the Beverly Hilton.

While Bohemian Rhapsody won the best drama, its lead actor Rami Malek, won the best actor. Similarly, Green Book bagged three awards, including best movie, musical or comedy. Glenn Close won best actress in a drama, while people expected Lady Gaga to be the winner.

Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma was awarded best Foreign language film, while the director-writer-cinematographer bested Bradley Cooper and Spike Lee to take home the prize for best director.

Sandra Oh, who was one of the hosts at the event, won her second Golden Globe by clinching the best actress in a television drama as the star of the BBC America series “Killing Eve.”

Here are the movies and TV shows that received awards:

Movies

Best Motion Picture, Drama: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “Green Book”

Best Director, Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Christian Bale, “Vice”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Best Motion Picture, Animated: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: “Roma”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture: “Shallow” — “A Star Is Born”

Television

Best Television Series, Drama: “The Americans,” FX

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: “The Kominsky Method,” Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”