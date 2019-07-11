Gold worth Rs 22 lakh seized from passengers at Bhubaneswar airport

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The Customs officials seized 612 gram of gold worth Rs 22 lakh from two passengers at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence report, the sleuths of the customs department intercepted the two passengers who arrived at the city airport from Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur. During the search, the gold was found concealed in plastic boxes in the form of capsules.

The two passengers hail from Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The police have launched a probe into the matter.

Yesterday, the Customs sleuths had seized gold worth over Rs 5 lakh from a passenger at the airport. The passenger, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had landed at the airport from Bangkok.

