Gold worth over Rs 5 lakh seized at Bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar: The custom sleuths have seized gold worth over Rs 5 lakh from a passenger at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Wednesday.

The passenger has been identified as a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on intelligence report, the sleuths of the customs department today zeroed in a passenger who had arrived at the BPIA from Bangkok by Air Asia flight. During frisking, the officials found smuggled gold hidden in his shirt’s color.

Reportedly, the passenger has been taken into custody for further interrogation.